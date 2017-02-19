Not for everyone

In this undated file photo, a train pulls into a station. Ahead of the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday, Taiwan Railways Administration has arranged for six extra trains to run to Hualien and Taitung on Feb. 24, 25 and 28. Tickets are offered only to passengers whose national ID starts with "U" or "V," which indicate Hualien and Taitung residency.

