Northern Taiwan, Yilan to remain chilly: CWB
Under the effect of the cold air mass and as rain and clouds from southern China continue to move east toward Taiwan, the weather in northern Taiwan and Yilan in the northeast are forecast to remain wet and chilly on Sunday, with lows to hover between 11-13 degrees Celsius, according to the Central Weather Bureau. Meanwhile, central and eastern Taiwan and mountainous areas of southern Taiwan as well as the offshore islands of Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu could see intermittent rainfall, while partly cloudy to sunny weather was forecast for other parts of Taiwan.
