No-kill policy will see number of strays soar, group says
The Animal Protection Association of the Republic of China warned on Monday that the number of stray dogs was likely to soar with the introduction of a ban on animal euthanasia. Secretary-general of the APA, Huang Ching-jung worried that the ban "might become the beginning of a disaster," underlining the increased pressure on animal shelters nationwide.
