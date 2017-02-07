No-kill policy will see number of str...

No-kill policy will see number of strays soar, group says

Read more: The China Post

The Animal Protection Association of the Republic of China warned on Monday that the number of stray dogs was likely to soar with the introduction of a ban on animal euthanasia. Secretary-general of the APA, Huang Ching-jung worried that the ban "might become the beginning of a disaster," underlining the increased pressure on animal shelters nationwide.

Chicago, IL

