'New Southbound' gets boost from Sourcing Taiwan
The government's "New Southbound Policy" will get a boost at the upcoming Sourcing Taiwan 2017, with nearly half of the over 500 international buyers coming from countries targeted by the initiative, organizers said Monday. The annual trade event, organized by the Bureau of Foreign Trade and executed by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council , will be held March 29 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Sun
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Sun
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Bright Pharts
|435
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC