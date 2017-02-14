'New Southbound' gets boost from Sour...

'New Southbound' gets boost from Sourcing Taiwan

The government's "New Southbound Policy" will get a boost at the upcoming Sourcing Taiwan 2017, with nearly half of the over 500 international buyers coming from countries targeted by the initiative, organizers said Monday. The annual trade event, organized by the Bureau of Foreign Trade and executed by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council , will be held March 29 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

