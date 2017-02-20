New hybrid electric ferry launches in Taiwan with Visedo electric propulsion system
The Taiwanese harbor city of Kaohsiung has launched a new hybrid electric ferry. The Cijian Island passenger ferry is retrofitted with a Visedo electric propulsion system, replacing the original diesel engine.
