MTR firebomb victim back in Taiwan to continue recovery

Slow but steady progress for tourist who had been fighting for her life after rush-hour incident two weeks ago The Taiwanese tourist who was left fighting for her life after a firebomb attack on a local train about two weeks ago has shown progress in her recovery and was yesterday transferred back to the island. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the city said yesterday that the condition of 38-year-old Chang Hsin-ru had been stabilising after treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

