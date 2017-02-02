MOFA has not asked Japan to deny pass...

MOFA has not asked Japan to deny passports with 'Taiwan' stickers

The government has not asked officials at Japan's Kansai International Airport to invalidate passports carried by Taiwanese nationals with "Republic of Taiwan" stickers on the cover, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday. The ministry made the clarification after Yu Fu , a manga artist and political pundit, posted an article on his Facebook page suggesting that Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Osaka had requested that Kansai International Airport invalidate passports with such stickers.

