Mainland tourists injured in Taiwan bus accident

1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Eighteen people, including seven children, were slightly injured, and another three were "observed with apparent wounds," according to the Taiwan Strait Tourism Association. The bus carrying 28 passengers hit a railway bridge tunnel across the highway at about 10:04 a.m. The 28 passengers include 25 tourists and a tour guide from east China's Zhejiang Province, and a tour guide and a bus driver both from Taiwan.

