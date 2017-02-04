Mainland tourists injured in Taiwan bus accident

Eighteen people, including seven children, were slightly injured, and another three were "observed with apparent wounds," according to the Taiwan Strait Tourism Association. The bus carrying 28 passengers hit a railway bridge tunnel across the highway at about 10:04 a.m. The 28 passengers include 25 tourists and a tour guide from east China's Zhejiang Province, and a tour guide and a bus driver both from Taiwan.

