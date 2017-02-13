Ma spokesperson joins Hau Lung-bin bid
Former President Ma Ying-jeou's spokesperson joined Hau Lung-bin's campaign for Kuomintang leader Sunday - but Ma himself again declined to back a candidate for the party's top job. Hsu Chiao-hsin , spokesman for Ma's personal office, will assume the same position in party Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin's campaign.
