Ma spokesperson joins Hau Lung-bin bid

Former President Ma Ying-jeou's spokesperson joined Hau Lung-bin's campaign for Kuomintang leader Sunday - but Ma himself again declined to back a candidate for the party's top job. Hsu Chiao-hsin , spokesman for Ma's personal office, will assume the same position in party Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin's campaign.

Chicago, IL

