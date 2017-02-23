Like a bird on a wire
Contestants fix utility poles during a skill competition held by Taiwan Power Company on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The 49th competition of maintenance skills was held on Wednesday in Kaohsiung. The contest attracted more than 902 contestants to take part in 25 different challenges, marking the highest number of participants for three years.
