Let's keep talking about marriage equality: Tsai
President Tsai Ing-wen said she felt that marriage equality did not necessarily conflict with family values, a presidential spokesman said after she met with activists from rival camps over gay rights on Saturday. Tsai met with representatives from religious groups in the morning and with gay rights activists in the afternoon to gauge their opinions about marriage equality, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb 12
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Bright Pharts
|435
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
