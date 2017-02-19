Let's keep talking about marriage equ...

Let's keep talking about marriage equality: Tsai

The China Post

President Tsai Ing-wen said she felt that marriage equality did not necessarily conflict with family values, a presidential spokesman said after she met with activists from rival camps over gay rights on Saturday. Tsai met with representatives from religious groups in the morning and with gay rights activists in the afternoon to gauge their opinions about marriage equality, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said.

