Lawmakers urge more fines to avert 'Taiwan stray crisis'
Lawmakers on Thursday pushed to raise the maximum penalty for pet owners who abandon their animals, following the recent implementation of a policy banning animal euthanasia that could see Taiwan's stray crisis deepen. Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Lin Chun-Hsien said that the Animal Protection Act be should amended to raise the punishments for those who abandon pets to between NT$100,000 and NT$300,000, up from the current NT$30,000-NT$150,000.
