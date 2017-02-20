Lawmaker denies reversal on overtime cap
Democratic Progressive Party Caucus Whip Ker Chien-ming today denied that caps on work overtime would be loosened, but welcomed talks with corporate lobbies. "There's no such information," Ker told reporters outside the Legislative Yuan on Monday when asked if he would be meeting corporate leaders to talk about recent government workweek amendments.
