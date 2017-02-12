Lanterns, beehive rockets fill sky
Over a million visitors swarmed into Yunlin County on Saturday for the opening day of the 2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival. The county government said crowds peaked at around 6 p.m. as warmer temperatures in the afternoon prompted people to head into Huwei District, one of two venues hosting Taiwan's main Lantern Festival event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|8 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|4
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Bright Pharts
|435
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC