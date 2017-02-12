Lanterns, beehive rockets fill sky

Lanterns, beehive rockets fill sky

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

Over a million visitors swarmed into Yunlin County on Saturday for the opening day of the 2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival. The county government said crowds peaked at around 6 p.m. as warmer temperatures in the afternoon prompted people to head into Huwei District, one of two venues hosting Taiwan's main Lantern Festival event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... 8 hr TW_sugar_daddio 4
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Jan 30 Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,773,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC