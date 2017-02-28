'It was like hell with body parts sca...

'It was like hell with body parts scattered all around': death...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

The number of people killed in a tour bus crash in Taiwan has risen to 33, police said on Tuesday morning, with one rescue worker describing the scene of the accident as "hell". All 44 people on the bus were from Taiwan, the island's tourism bureau said, in response to queries over whether people from mainland China or Hong Kong were involved in the accident .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan 10 hr TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 17 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb 12 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Jan 30 Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,363 • Total comments across all topics: 278,863,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC