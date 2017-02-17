HMM Acquires Four Terminals From Bank...

HMM Acquires Four Terminals From Bankrupted Hanjin

23 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Hyundai Merchant Marine announced that it has entered into a contract with Hanjin Shipping and Marine Terminals Investment Limited to acquire Hanjin Pacific Corporation's 100% stake in terminals in Tokyo and Kaohsiung. Hanjin Pacific Corporation which is owned by Hanjin Shipping and Marine Terminals Investment Limited operates terminals at ports in Japan and Taiwan .

Chicago, IL

