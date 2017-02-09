HK firm in talks to purchase 'Our Times' maker
Hong Kong listed media holdings company HMV Digital China Group has announced that it has signed a letter of intent to purchase all shares of a Taiwan-based media firm. In the announcement, HMV Digital China Group did not identify the Taiwanese firm but indicated that it was an entertainment company focusing on investment and movie production.
