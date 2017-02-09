HK firm in talks to purchase 'Our Tim...

HK firm in talks to purchase 'Our Times' maker

Hong Kong listed media holdings company HMV Digital China Group has announced that it has signed a letter of intent to purchase all shares of a Taiwan-based media firm. In the announcement, HMV Digital China Group did not identify the Taiwanese firm but indicated that it was an entertainment company focusing on investment and movie production.

Chicago, IL

