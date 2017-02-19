High-speed rail daily ridership up by...

High-speed rail daily ridership up by over 10 percent

Read more: The China Post

Taiwan's High Speed Rail enjoyed a more than 10 percent increase in the average daily ridership in 2016 due to the addition of new stations on the rail line, government statistics showed Friday. Citing the data, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said that the Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. , the sole provider of high speed rail transport services in the country, carried an average of about 155,000 passengers a day last year, up 11.6 percent from the 139,000 recorded a year earlier.

Chicago, IL

