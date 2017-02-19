Heroin hot dogs
An imported hot dog machine is shown after being confiscated at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Saturday, Feb. 18. Some 2.2 kg of heroin was found in imported merchandise tagged as a hot dog machine at the airport Friday, the Aviation Police Bureau and Customs Administration said Saturday. This photo shows bricks of heroin that were removed from the hot dog machine.
