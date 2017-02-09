Hammer time

A gavel that was used in Kaohsiung County Council for over 50 years is presented to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The gavel was donated by former Taiwan Provincial Consultative Council head Huang Chao-chin in 1958 and was used to mark 14 council sessions until Kaohsiung City merged with Kaohsiung County in 2010.

