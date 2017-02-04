Global LCD TV shipments grew 1.6% in 2016, boosted by large displays demand

Global shipments of LCD TV sets, including those from Taiwan, increased 1.6 percent annually in 2016 to reach 219.2 million units, according to WitsView, a division of Taipei-based market research agency TrendForce. Shipment growth was attributed to the strong sales in North America's distribution channels during the busy season, the increasing affordability of large TVs and the robust housing market in China, WitsView said in a press statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.