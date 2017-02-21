Game developer Yao Shuen-ting shows s...

Game developer Yao Shuen-ting shows scenes from his horror game "Detention". Photo: AFP

As the 70th anniversary of a bloody political purge in Taiwan looms, a new horror video game set during the island's "White Terror" is winning rave reviews. "Detention" was created by Taiwanese developers and takes place during the crackdown on opponents by the ruling nationalist Kuomintang, when the now democratic island was still under martial law.

Chicago, IL

