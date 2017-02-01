From battlefield to tourist attraction: Yunnan Chinese in northern Thailand celebrate unique history

CHIANG RAI, Thailand: The village of Mae Salong in Thailand's picturesque, mountainous northern frontier is home to thousands of ethnic Chinese who were originally from Yunnan. They are descendants of soldiers who were part of the "Lost Army" - the 93rd Division of the Kuomintang - who retreated south after the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949 and spent decades roaming the mountainous region between China's Yunnan province, the Shan State area of Myanmar and Thailand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.