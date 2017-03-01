For the love of books
The jewel in the crown of Bologna Children's Book Fair, the "Illustrator's Exhibition" is showcasing the latest in innovation with the works of 77 artists chosen by a prestigious international jury that met in Bologna to evaluate and discuss the works of 3,191 illustrators from 61 countries. The "50th anniversary of the Illustrators' Exhibition" includes works by 77 artists from around the world that have contributed to the history of illustration, including seven Taiwanese illustrators.
