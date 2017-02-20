Fmr. President Ma calls for nonpartisan effort for truth behind 228 Incident
Former President Ma Ying-jeou paid his respects to victims of the February 28 incident today, saying that the search for the truth should continue to move forward without partisanship. Ma arrived at the 228 Memorial Peace Park in Taipei, paying his respects at a plaque commemorating the victims of the incident, in which government soldiers brutally suppressed a series of local uprisings against Kuomintang rule in 1947.
