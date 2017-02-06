Fitch Rates Bank of China Hong Kong Branch's USD Notes 'A(EXP)'
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, February 06 Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected 'A ' rating to Bank of China Ltd. Hong Kong Branch's proposed long-term senior unsecured US dollar notes to be issued under its medium-term note programme. The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
