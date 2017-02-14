Fitch Affirms DBS Hong Kong and DBS T...

Fitch Affirms DBS Hong Kong and DBS Taiwan at 'AA-'/Stable

HONG KONG/TAIPEI, February 13 Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of DBS Bank Limited and DBS Bank Ltd at 'AA-'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed DBS Taiwan's National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA '.

Chicago, IL

