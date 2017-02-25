Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Taiwan's ...

Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Taiwan's Eximbank's Ratings

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TAIPEI, February 08 Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China with a Stable Outlook. The ratings and Outlook for Taiwan's Eximbank are simultaneously withdrawn for commercial reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... 1 hr Philbert 16
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Jan 30 Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec '16 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,004 • Total comments across all topics: 278,662,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC