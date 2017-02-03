First H5N6 case detected in Taiwan

First H5N6 case detected in Taiwan

Taipei, Feb. 6 A dead goose in Hualien County has been confirmed as the first case of the H5N6 avian flu virus ever seen in Taiwan, the Council of Agriculture said Monday. The Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine under the COA said a goose of about three to four weeks old that died in Hualien County was confirmed to have been infected with the highly pathogenic H5N6 virus.

