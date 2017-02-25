Film review: 52Hz, I Love You - " und...

Film review: 52Hz, I Love You - " underwhelming musical romance from Taiwan

Film review: 52Hz, I Love You - Taiwan's answer to La La Land, minus the dramatic chops and dance numbers Hitmaker Wei Te-sheng misses the mark this time with a thin plot and shallow characters as he directs pop singers Lin Zhong-yu, Zhuang Juan-ying, Suming Rupi and Mify Chen in a lonely hearts romance that fails to stir The lonely hearts in Taipei find their match on Valentine's Day in this lightweight musical romance by Taiwanese hitmaker Wei Te-sheng, who made box office history in 2008 with the music-themed Cape No.7 . Featuring a cast of pop singers, 52Hz, I Love You proves to be a pleasant trifle, which does a far more effective job of pleasing the ear than stirring the heart.

Chicago, IL

