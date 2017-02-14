Fear has made me stronger: former detained Hong Kong bookseller
The disappearance of a Chinese billionaire from his Hong Kong hotel has brought back frightening memories for bookseller Lam Wing-kee, who also went missing in an ordeal that highlighted Beijing's tightening grip on the city. Lam is one of five Hong Kong publishers who vanished at the end of 2015 and resurfaced across the border in mainland China.
