Fatal crash prompts fresh calls for better safety checks

The family of Kang Yu-hsun , a driver who was killed along with 32 tourists in a bus crash on Monday, yesterday condemned a travel agency for overworking him. Kang had been the driver during a one-day cherry blossom sightseeing tour organized by Tieh Lien Hua Travels to Wuling Farm in Greater Taichung.

