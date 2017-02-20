Family of Korean killed in Taiwan's '...

Family of Korean killed in Taiwan's '228 Incident' in 1947 to get compensation

The family of a South Korean man will receive compensation for his murder by government troops in a 1947 military crackdown that resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians, the Memorial Foundation of 228 said Saturday. Park Soon-chong will be the first Korean, and only the second foreigner, to receive compensation from the Taiwan government for what is now called the "228 Incident," a brutal suppression of civilian resistance to Kuomintang rule on Feb. 28, 1947, that marked the beginning of the White Terror period.

Chicago, IL

