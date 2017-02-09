Ex-NSC official calls for continued cross-strait academic exchanges

The former secretary-general of the National Security Council and chairman of the Taipei Forum, a local think tank, said Thursday that academic exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait should continue, even though official exchanges have cooled. Su Chi made the remarks in a news release that said the Taipei Forum will co-host a forum on Southeast Asia studies with the Guangxi Academy of Social Sciences' Southeast Asia Research Institute, which will take place Saturday in Nanning, in China's Guanxi Province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.