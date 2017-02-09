Ex-NSC official calls for continued c...

Ex-NSC official calls for continued cross-strait academic exchanges

The former secretary-general of the National Security Council and chairman of the Taipei Forum, a local think tank, said Thursday that academic exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait should continue, even though official exchanges have cooled. Su Chi made the remarks in a news release that said the Taipei Forum will co-host a forum on Southeast Asia studies with the Guangxi Academy of Social Sciences' Southeast Asia Research Institute, which will take place Saturday in Nanning, in China's Guanxi Province.

Chicago, IL

