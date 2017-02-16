Ex-aide of disgraced China security czar Zhou Yongkang jailed for corruption

A former Communist Party chief in Hebei, who once declared "I don't wear masks" when questioned about smog in the heavily-polluted province, has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for taking bribes, making him the latest close associate of the disgraced security tsar Zhou Yongkang to be thrown behind bars. Zhou Benshun, who previously served as an aide to Zhou Yongkang, was convicted on Tuesday of taking more than 40 million yuan in bribes directly or through his family, a court in Xiamen in southeastern Fujian province said in a statement.

