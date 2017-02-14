Evergreen Names Tsai President of North America Agency
Benjamin Tsai, previously serving as Chief Executive Vice President, has been appointed President of Evergreen Shipping Agency Corporation, North America General Agents for global ocean carrier Evergreen Line. Roy Amalfitano, President for the last five years, has been promoted to Vice Chairman.
