Evergreen Names Tsai President of Nor...

Evergreen Names Tsai President of North America Agency

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Marine News

Benjamin Tsai, previously serving as Chief Executive Vice President, has been appointed President of Evergreen Shipping Agency Corporation, North America General Agents for global ocean carrier Evergreen Line. Roy Amalfitano, President for the last five years, has been promoted to Vice Chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Tue TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Tue MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb 12 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Jan 30 Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,821 • Total comments across all topics: 278,896,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC