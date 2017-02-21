EMS student earns bronze at internati...

EMS student earns bronze at international science fair

The days when a vinegar-and-baking-soda volcano was worth anything more than a participation ribbon at a science fair competition have since passed. Earl Marriott Secondary student, Olivia Li recently demonstrated what it takes to be a finalist in an international science competition.

