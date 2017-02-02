Elder statesman woos France with puppets

By Joseph Yeh -- You may not have heard of the name Michel Ching-long Lu but you may have seen a short clip that went viral over the internet in which Taiwan's top envoy to France was seen promoting his country to French audiences with traditional glove puppets. The three-minute video clip showed Lu performing a puppet show in fluent French at the Oscars d'ille et vilaine 2015, promoting direct flights from Paris to Taipei and emphasizing the importance of cooperation between the two nations.

