Dream cast reunites

No matter in which form art takes shape, learning to appreciate the timeless qualities that all great works possess is a rewarding process that enriches the soul. With the Taiwan International Festival of Arts coming up at the National Theater and Concert Hall , various music, theater and dance programs will be showing from March 3 to May 28. Book now for tickets to secure a seat to shows by renowned local groups or ones worldwide.

