Deputy chief of AIT's Kaohsiung branch shares coming out story
A senior official at the American Institute in Taiwan calls on Taiwan's LGBTI community to be strong and love themselves and shares his own coming out story in a recently released video. "I would say to be strong and to love yourself because no one else will do that for you," Jason Chue , deputy head of the AIT's Kaohsiung branch, said in the short film, released earlier this week by GagaTai, a Taiwan-based gay culture website.
