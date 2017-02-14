Death toll in tour bus crash rises to 33
A man injured in Monday night's crash of a tour bus in northern Taiwan has died, bringing the accident's death toll to 33, Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital said Tuesday. The man, who was not identified, was one of two people taken to Wanfang hospital for treatment.
