Dealing with Taiwan's nightmares past and present
On Feb. 28, Taiwan will commemorate the 70th anniversary of what is known as the 2.28 Incident, when Taiwanese rioted against mainlanders from the Kuomintang who had taken over control of the island when the Japanese departed in 1945 following their defeat in World War II. Islanders were fed up with corruption and misrule by an unwelcome group of intruders that had usurped power and lorded it over them.
