Could Taiwan be the WBC's dark horse?

After weeks of speculation, on Jan. 26 Yomiuri Giants Taiwanese outfielder Yang Dai-kang announced that, due to injuries, he would not represent Taiwan at the upcoming 2017 World Baseball Classic . Citing an official notice from the Giants, Taiwan's Chinese Taipei Baseball Association Secretary-General Richard Lin said Yang had yet to fully recover from injuries he suffered last year, and so had been forced to withdraw from the squad.

