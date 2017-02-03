Could Taiwan be the WBC's dark horse?

Could Taiwan be the WBC's dark horse?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

After weeks of speculation, on Jan. 26 Yomiuri Giants Taiwanese outfielder Yang Dai-kang announced that, due to injuries, he would not represent Taiwan at the upcoming 2017 World Baseball Classic . Citing an official notice from the Giants, Taiwan's Chinese Taipei Baseball Association Secretary-General Richard Lin said Yang had yet to fully recover from injuries he suffered last year, and so had been forced to withdraw from the squad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... 5 hr Dave 2
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Jan 30 Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec '16 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,964 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC