Connect Group to sell education & care business to RM for $70 mln
Feb 7 Connect Group Plc, a newspaper distributor and parcel delivery company, said it would sell its education and care business to RM Plc for about 56.5 million pounds in cash. Connect Group, which also delivers books and stationery to schools, said RM would assume responsibility for the defined benefit pension schemes within the business, which had a balance sheet deficit of 7.9 million pounds at Aug. 31, 2016.
