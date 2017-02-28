Cold spell in Taiwan linked to over 1...

Cold spell in Taiwan linked to over 150 deaths in 5 days

Taiwanese officials and media reports are blaming a cold spell for the deaths of more than 150 people, most of them elderly and sick, over the past several days. Temperatures fell as low as 6.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday evening along the coast north of the capital, Taipei.

