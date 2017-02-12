Cold advisory issued for 16 cities, c...

Cold advisory issued for 16 cities, counties

Read more: The China Post

The Central Weather Bureau on Sunday issued a cold advisory for 16 cities and counties, although it said that a cold spell that has affected Taiwan since Thursday has started to weaken. The 16 areas are Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Miaoli, Taichung, Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Lienjiang County, and Kinmen County.

