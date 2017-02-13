Chose trainspotting

Onlookers inspect rolling stock to be used in the future Taichung MRT system, Sunday, Feb. 12. The first batch of electric-powered trains arrived in Taiwan a week ago from Japan, where they were manufactured. The public display Sunday - residents' first chance to get an up-close view of the trains - attracted thousands of people.

