China trying to block our investments in India: Taiwanese minister

Taipei, Feb 23 - China is trying to block Taiwan from diversifying its foreign direct investments, including to India, because Beijing wants the East Asian island nation's investments to be restricted to mainland China, a Taiwanese minister has said. The self-ruled island nation is seeking to diversify its investments under a new foreign policy billed as New Southbound Policy that seeks to engage more closely with 18 Asia-Pacific countries, including India.

Chicago, IL

