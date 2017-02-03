China tourism revenue up 16 percent over Lunar New Year

China's tourism industry saw revenues of 423.3 billion yuan during the recent Lunar New Year festival, up 15.9 percent against last year, the China National Tourism Administration said late on Thursday. A tourist walks under the lanterns along a street ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year outside Raohe street Night Market in Taipei, Taiwan January 18, 2017.

