China protests to India over Taiwanese delegation's visit26 min ago

China protests to India over Taiwanese delegation's visit

Wednesday

Beijing, Feb 15: China today said it has lodged a diplomatic protest with India for hosting a Taiwanese parliamentary delegation and asked it to deal "prudently" with Taiwan-related issues to maintain sound Sino-India ties." China lodged representations with India" over the Taiwan parliamentary delegation's visit to New Delhi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told the media.

